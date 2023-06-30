Exploring Annapolis: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. Today's destination: Annapolis!
The FOX 5 team was in Annapolis, MD on Friday, June 30. Here's everything you missed!
Waking up with Rise Up Coffee!
Tucker checks out the delicious coffee from Rise Up Coffee during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Forever Home Friday in Annapolis!
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County showed off their furry friends looking for forever homes during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Annapolis Hometown Hero!
Monica Alvarado from Bread & Butter Kitchen was recognized as our Hometown Hero during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Talking Avo Tesla!
Tucker is talking with Lidl spokesperson Chandler Spivey about the Avo Tesla!
On The Market Annapolis!
A look at what’s hot on the real estate market during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Fun with B Lynch Entertainment in Annapolis!
Dancing fun with B Lynch Entertainment during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Taste of Flamant Bistro in Annapolis!
Trying the amazing food at Flamant Bistro during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Featured
It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we're heading to Anne Arundel County, Maryland for a visit to ANNAPOLIS!
First Responder Friday Annapolis!
Tucker Barnes recognizes our first responders from Annapolis during our FOX 5 Zip Trip!
The Choptank in Annapolis
A taste of the culinary delights at The Choptank during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Always Ice Cream Taste Test
We’re taste testing ice cream with Always Ice Cream during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Junior Reporter James Ronayne
James Ronayne is our Junior Reporter during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!
Taste of Picante Annapolis!
Tasty cuisine from Picante Annapolis during our FOX 5 Zip Trip!