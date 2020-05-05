'Exorcist Steps' in Georgetown adorned with thousands of origami

article

The famous "Exorcist Steps" in Georgetown were covered in thousands of origmai by a woman hoping to bring people together through art.

Shahira Wahba decorated the steps with more than 2,500 origami in a colorful work of public display.

The 75 steps served as the final scene for one of the most troubling films in the history of cinema, "The Exorcist," giving them their common nickname.

She said she wanted to turn the steps that people associate with something creepy into something beautiful.

A young boy climbs a wall near the stairs made famous by the 1973 movie "The Exorcist" in Georgetown in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2018. The famed stairs could soon be classified as a historical monument. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP Expand

"I made it because I think everyone right now is dealing with such a range of emotions, from fear to anxiety, and we're all looking for ways to connect, she said.

"Art has such an amazing ability to bring people together, even when we can't be together."

This memorable landmark can be found near Prospect Street and 36th Street leading down to M Street.

