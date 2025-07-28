Exemption for gas-powered leaf blower ban in Montgomery County will not move forward

The Brief Montgomery County banned gas-powered leaf blowers on July 1. The exemption would have allowed landscaping companies to use gas-powered leaf blowers during peak business months: October through December. First-time violators could receive a $500 fine.



An exemption proposed for the gas-powered leaf blower ban in Montgomery County will not move forward, according to the Montgomery County Council.

What we know:

Landscaping companies’ original request for an exemption from the ban was denied in early July. The companies then asked for a different exemption: only using gas-powered leaf blowers from October to December. The council denied that request on Monday.

Poolesville Mayor Jim Brown said it would cost the municipality more than $100,000 to adjust to the ban.

"They've only had one fall season in between when we implemented the law. Now that it's gone into effect, that's just not enough time. This is a radical change in the operations of these landscaping companies," said Montgomery County councilmember Gabe Albornoz.

The County has received dozens of complaints about people using gas-powered leaf blowers since the ban took effect. There is an online complaint form requiring photos or videos of violators to fine them; however, the Council is considering amending the law to no longer make this a requirement.