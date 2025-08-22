EXCEL Academy Public Charter School closes days before the first day of school

The Brief Parents at EXCEL Academy Public Charter School were notified just days before the first day of school that the campus would not reopen. School leaders cited relocation challenges, COVID-related financial strain, and low enrollment as reasons for the closure. Prince George’s County Public Schools says it is working with affected families to place students in new schools.



Parents of students at EXCEL Academy Public Charter School say they were told on Friday that the school was closing, just days before the first day of school.

The first day of school at EXCEL was supposed to be Tuesday. Now, parents say they've missed many deadlines to apply for other options for their children.

In an email to FOX 5, Prince George’s County Public Schools says it is working directly with EXCEL families to ensure smooth transitions into new schools.

In a letter to parents and guardians at EXCEL, the school says they will not open due to many factors, "including relocating to a new facility, following the financial devastation caused by the COVID pandemic, and not reaching our enrollment target in previous years."

PGCPS says they learned that the school was to close on August 21.

"PGCPS is working directly with EXCEL families to ensure smooth transitions into new school communities. Options may include charter and other schools where space is available. Families will receive direct communication with enrollment details and next steps," according to the school district.