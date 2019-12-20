Ex-Fort Worth officer indicted for Atatiana Jefferson’s murder

article

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted the former Fort Worth police officer who fired into a home, killing Atatiana Jefferson.

The grand jury on Friday indicted Aaron Dean on the charge of murder.

Dean was one of the officers who responded to Jefferson’s home on Oct. 12 after a neighbor called to report seeing her door open in the middle of the night.

Fort Worth police released portions of his body camera video. It shows him walking around the perimeter of the house with a flashlight and gun drawn.

Investigators said when Dean got to the back window, he saw someone standing inside the home.

After “perceiving a threat,” the officer can be heard saying, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands,” before immediately shooting through the window at the person inside.

Advertisement

The single shot killed Jefferson, who had been awake playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew at the time.

There is now a gag order on the case prohibiting attorneys, family members and others involved from discussing it.