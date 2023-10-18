Ex-DC government employee arrested for shooting at woman in Southeast

A former D.C. government employee is facing several charges after assaulting and shooting at a woman in Southeast Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on the 900 block of Sycamore Drive, Southeast.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Ni’jhae Curry, was in an argument with the victim when she assaulted her, then pulled out a gun and fired a shot. The victim was not hit and Curry fled the scene.

Curry was taken into custody after she drove back by the scene of the assault and the victim pointed her out to police. Two firearms were seized by responding officers at the time of the arrest.



She has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (gun), carrying a pistol without a license, endangerment with a firearm, carrying a rifle without a license, two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, two counts of possession of unregistered ammunition, simple assault and National Firearms Act.

Curry was formerly employed with D.C. Government. The DC Department of Employment Services (DOES) told FOX 5 she no longer works with the government and left as of Sept. 30, 2023.

They did not offer comment on the reason Curry's employment ended.