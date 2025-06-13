Ex-boyfriend charged in murder of woman found dead in dumpster in DC

The Brief Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman found dead in a dumpster in D.C. in April. Donella Bryan was a 62-year-old mother, grandmother and a longtime dental assistant. 58-year-old Richard Dyson, an alleged ex-boyfriend, is now charged with her murder.



D.C. police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a woman found in a dumpster in Northeast.

What we know:

Donella Bryan was a 62-year-old mother, grandmother and a longtime dental assistant in the area.

FOX 5 first reported on this murder back in April and now, police say they have made a break in the murder case.

Detectives say 58-year-old Richard Dyson is now charged with her murder.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Dyson killed Bryan, bought a plastic red bin and then his neighbor, alleged accomplice Perry Brown, allegedly helped dump her body in the bin inside the dumpster behind Heckigner Mall on Maryland Ave., NE.

FOX 5 interviewed Brown back in April. He was not considered a suspect at the time.

Brown was found dead inside his apartment with a white substance next to him on Wednesday.

Around the same time, police arrested Dyson for allegedly murdering Bryan.

Police searched Dyson’s apartment and they say they found what appeared to be drops of blood in the entryway.

What they're saying:

Sources close to the investigation tell FOX 5 that Dyson was Bryan’s ex-boyfriend, that they were current roommates, and this was a domestic violence incident.

Bryan’s daughter spoke with FOX 5, saying in part, "we're still processing everything as a family. It is the first step towards closure."

"I'm so grateful for D.C. police," she added. "They were committed to getting this solved on our family can not thank them enough. We had really top-notch detectives on the case. You know I think they are some of the unsung heroes here in D.C."

What's next:

Dyson has pleaded not guilty. At this time, he remains in jail without bond and his next hearing appearance is on June 18.