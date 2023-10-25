Escaped Virginia inmate Naseem Roulack captured at Fairfax County hotel, police say

An inmate who escaped police custody while at a Virginia hospital has been apprehended, according to police.

Fairfax County police officers, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, captured 21-year-old Naseem Roulack at a hotel in the 6700 block of Commerce Street in Springfield, Virginia around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Roulack has been on the run since Aug. 12 when he fled from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County.

Roulack made his way out of the hospital just before 6 a.m. while the two officers with the Virginia Department of Corrections who were supposed to be guarding him were asleep .

The two officers chose to resign in August after admitting that they had been sleeping on the job.

An investigation into the incident also revealed that while in the hospital, Roulack was wearing handcuffs made of nylon on his wrists and his legs, instead of the usual metal cuffs.

The hospital had asked for the nylon cuffs to be used, so they could do Roulack’s MRI but the metal cuffs were not put back on Roulack after the test was done, VADOC said.

Roulack had been connected to a carjacking in Montgomery County earlier this month. At the time of his escape, the U.S. Marshals Service said he was considered armed and dangerous.

"I want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Fairfax County Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts assisting the VADOC’s Investigators and Officers in the effort to recapture this inmate," said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say no further information will be released at this time.