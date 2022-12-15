Shooting in Capitol Heights leaves 34-year-old man dead

A shooting in Prince George's County has left one person dead, as police search for whoever is responsible for the crime.

The shooting happened around 9:10 a.m. at a parking lot in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road in the Capitol Heights area.

Police responded to the scene, and found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The officers were then alerted that there was a shooting victim nearby in the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike. The officers responded to that scene and found the victim who had been shot.

The victim, who was identified as Lomax McIntyre, 34, of Capitol Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe McIntyre was shot while walking along Walker Mill Road, and then drove away from the scene in search of help.

No suspect information has been released in connection with the case, and police are working to determine a motive.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-8477.