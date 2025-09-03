Epstein Files: Survivors rally in DC, demand full disclosure

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse gathered on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, demanding transparency and justice following the release of thousands of pages of federal documents tied to the Epstein investigation.

The "Stand With Survivors" rally began at 9:30 a.m. outside the Cannon House Office Building, where survivors and anti-trafficking advocates called on lawmakers to fully expose how Epstein operated and who may have helped protect him.

The demonstration comes one day after the House Oversight Committee posted more than 33,000 pages of records following a congressional subpoena. The files, released by the Justice Department, include court filings, law enforcement interviews, police body cam footage, and emails between prosecutors and Epstein’s legal team discussing the terms of his controversial plea deal.

Some documents date back to 2005 and reveal prosecutors’ frustration, with one calling the agreement "the deal of the century."

But critics say much of the material isn’t new. Many pages are heavily redacted and had already been made public in previous years.

Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Justice Department to release everything without roadblocks.

"The objective here is not just to uncover, investigate the Epstein evils, but also to ensure that this never happens again and ultimately to find out why justice has been delayed for these ladies for so very long. It is inexcusable, and it will stop now because the Congress is dialed in on this," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Speakers at the rally include survivors of both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, alongside leading voices in the fight against human trafficking.

