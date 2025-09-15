Entire US Constitution will be on display in DC for first time ever: Here's when

The Brief The Constitution in its entirety will be on display for the first time in history starting this week. It will be available for viewing through October 1. Visitors will be able to see the original Constitution, Bill of Rights, 27 Constitutional amendments and a "fifth page" of the artifact.



The Constitution of the United States will make history once again as the public gets the chance to see the foundational artifact like never before.

What we know:

The entire U.S. Constitution will be on display at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., for two weeks.

The public can view the special display in the Rotunda starting from Tuesday, September 16, through Wednesday, October 1.

Dig deeper:

The original four-page Constitution, along with the Bill of Rights are always available for public viewing at the National Archives.

However, this two-week display will also include all 27 Constitutional amendments and the rarely displayed "fifth page" of the Constitution signed by George Washington.

It will mark Constitution Day on September 27, and join in the celebration of the United States 250th anniversary.