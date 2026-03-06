Enhanced juvenile curfew in effect this weekend for Navy Yard, U Street corridor

The Brief Enhanced juvenile curfews are in effect this weekend for Navy Yard and the U Street corridor. From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Satuday and Sunday, anyone under 18 can’t gather in groups of 9 or more in public places. That’s then on top of the city-wide curfew, which is in effect for all juveniles from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.



D.C. has once again put special curfew zones in place as officials try to get ahead of large teen gatherings this weekend.

The curfews in Navy Yard and the U Street corridor went into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday and last until 11 p.m. The same goes for Saturday and Sunday.

This means anyone under 18 can’t gather in groups of 9 or more in public places, with only a few exceptions.

The reason:

Police say the curfew is in response to social media posts promoting meet-ups in two popular nightlife areas. Now, the city is stepping in before crowds move in.

They’ve been working to stop these large gatherings of kids.

Several youth curfew zones were in effect over the summer following large rowdy "teen takeovers" as they were known. DC police made several arrests at these gatherings — one over Fourth of July weekend, then another in the fall that involved the National Guard.

In an effort to curb those gatherings, in 2025, the District passed a law that established a citywide curfew and also gave the chief of police the authority to establish and extend curfew zones.

The last additional curfew zones we saw were in November.

The details:

These curfew zones will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say people under 18 can’t gather in groups of nine or more. That’s then on top of the city-wide curfew, which is in effect for all juveniles from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.

This is Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll’s first time enacting these curfew zones, as Pamela Smith announced her resignation in December.

Many business owners support the curfews, saying the young kids had gotten out of hand and hit their businesses hard.

But others have argued that curfews didn’t solve the root issue of why these kids were out late in the first place, and that they don’t give kids proper support.

It's not clear yet if the curfew zones will extend past this weekend.