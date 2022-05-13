Employee shot, killed at Anne Arundel County McDonald's

Authorities say a man was shot and killed Friday morning at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County.

Police responded to the restaurant located at 1130 Crain Highway South in the Gambrills area around 4:45 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the victim as Britrain Marcelus Gray, 23, of Odenton. They said he was working at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said preliminary information revealed that this was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Police said the incident is still under investigation, and they are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731. Those who want to submit an anonymous tip can call 410-222-4700 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.