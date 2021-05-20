Emotional reunion between Anne Arundel County police officer and man he rescued from fiery crash

A man who was pulled from a fiery car crash over the weekend by police was able to meet and thank the Anne Arundel County officer who helped rescue him.

It was around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning when Jeffery McGuire was involved in the crash on Interstate 97 in the Pasadena area.

When Officer Patrick Hannigan responded he found McGuire's vehicle engulfed in flames and quickly pulled him from the burning car.

ANNE ARUNDEL OFFICER PULLS DRIVER OUT OF BURNING CAR

FOX 5's Bob Barnard said McGuire reached out to Officer Hannigan and left him a message but wanted to meet him in person as well to personally thank him. He gave Hannigan a card and the two men embraced Thursday when they met at police headquarters in Millersville.

Hannigan said he used his academy training to pull off the rescue. "As soon as you see it you just act as fast and in the best way you can," Hannigan said when he spoke with FOX 5 on Wednesday.

"What really happens in a scenario like – when stress is high – you have one thought in your mind and that's to save and preserve life. And that's something that is really instilled in you at the academy," he said.