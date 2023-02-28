Emergency SNAP benefits ending

Emergency Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits are set to end Tuesday.

The added benefits to SNAP began during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped over 41 million Americans over the last three years by providing participating households with an additional $95 a month to spend on food.

In March 2020, Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowing the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service to provide emergency allotments to all SNAP households to help them navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of December 2022, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act that ends emergency assistance nationwide after the February 2023 issuance.

While states like Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Carolina, among others have already ended the extra benefits — participating residents in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. will no longer receive theirs after Tuesday.

Anyone expecting to be impacted is advised to contact their local SNAP office or the USDA's Hunger Hotline.