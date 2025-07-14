Emergency room visits for tick bites spike in the Northeast: CDC data

The Brief Tick bites are causing a rise in emergency room visits this year. The biggest spike in ER visits was seen in the Northeast. Experts say tick populations are at an all-time high.



More and more people seem to be heading straight to the hospital when they spot a pesky tick, especially those in the Northeast.

What we know:

Emergency room visits for tick bites in 2025 are at the highest levels since 2019, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The spike is most evident in the Northeast, where June data shows 229 tick bites per every 100,000 visits to the ER, which is up from 167 in June 2024.

Experts say the recent rise could be because of record-high tick populations, as well as longer tick seasons across the country.

Dig deeper:

Ticks can spread bacteria, viruses and parasites that can cause several human diseases, including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Powassan virus disease.

The best way to protect yourself from tick bites is to wear long-sleeved clothing, use insect repellent while outside, and make sure to do a tick check once you're back inside.

If you get a tick bite and develop a fever, chills, aches and pains or a rash, the CDC says to see your healthcare provider.