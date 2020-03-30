Emergency responders preparing for surge in COVID-19 cases

Firefighters and EMTs are on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services announced Monday they’ve created strike teams. There at least five new units ready to go, made up of an EMT and paramedic teamed up in an SUV for home visits when someone calls 911 with COVID-19 symptoms.

In Prince George’s County, there are 14 students from the University of Maryland on the frontlines. The volunteer firefighters decided to stay on and continue answering calls for the College Park community after their school closed.

