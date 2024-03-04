Authorities are investigating a suspected case of animal cruelty as they search for a man they say abandoned an emaciated dog at a park in Woodbridge.

Police say the dog was left at C. Lacey Compton Neighborhood Park on River Ridge Boulevard on Saturday morning.

A good Samaritan took the dog to the Prince William County Animal Services Center. Officials there say the male dog is a mixed-breed hound dog and is between six and 12 months old. The dog is receiving medical care and is resting comfortably, officials say.

Emaciated dog abandoned in Woodbridge park; police search for suspect (Prince William County Police)

The person believed to have abandoned the dog is described by authorities as a Black man with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with an unknown motorcycle club emblem and drove off in a newer model white Range Rover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.