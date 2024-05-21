Elrich to name new MCPD chief
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will name Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada to replace Chief Marcus Jones who is retiring at the end of next month, according to sources.
FOX 5 DC's Tom Fitzgerald reported Tuesday that Elrich will name Yamada as the new Montgomery County Police Chief in a weekly briefing on Wednesday.
Jones announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career earlier this year. His retirement begins on July 1, 2024.