Elrich to name new MCPD chief

By and
Published  May 21, 2024 1:21pm EDT
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC
article

Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada. Photo via MCPD

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will name Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada to replace Chief Marcus Jones who is retiring at the end of next month, according to sources. 

FOX 5 DC's Tom Fitzgerald reported Tuesday that Elrich will name Yamada as the new Montgomery County Police Chief in a weekly briefing on Wednesday. 

Jones announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career earlier this year. His retirement begins on July 1, 2024. 