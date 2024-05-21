Elrich to name new MCPD chief

article

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will name Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada to replace Chief Marcus Jones who is retiring at the end of next month, according to sources.

FOX 5 DC's Tom Fitzgerald reported Tuesday that Elrich will name Yamada as the new Montgomery County Police Chief in a weekly briefing on Wednesday.

Jones announced his retirement after a nearly 40-year career earlier this year. His retirement begins on July 1, 2024.