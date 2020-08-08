Ellicott City business remade on Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back closes because of COVID
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Ellicott City's Jaxon Edwin Social House survived two devastating floods, but it won't make it through the coronavirus pandemic.
The barbershop/coffee shop/bar hybrid was one of the businesses remade this year on Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back episode focused on Ellicott City.
The business said in a Facebook post that COVID-19 challenges including occupancy limits, two customers testing positive for coronavirus and a landlord refusing to budge on rent were too much to overcome.
FOX 5 covered Ellicott City's transformation throughout the show's production:
