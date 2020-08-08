Ellicott City business remade on Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back closes because of COVID

article

Ellicott City's Jaxon Edwin Social House survived two devastating floods, but it won't make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The barbershop/coffee shop/bar hybrid was one of the businesses remade this year on Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back episode focused on Ellicott City.

RELATED: Ellicott City featured on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'

The business said in a Facebook post that COVID-19 challenges including occupancy limits, two customers testing positive for coronavirus and a landlord refusing to budge on rent were too much to overcome.

FOX 5 covered Ellicott City's transformation throughout the show's production: