Eligible Virginia taxpayers to receive up to $400 in rebates

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that eligible Virginia taxpayers could receive up to $400 in rebates.

Taxpayers are eligible for this rebate if they incurred tax liability in 2024 and filed their taxes by Nov. 3, 2025. Individual filers are eligible for up to a $200 rebate and joint filers are eligible for a $400 rebate.

Virginians received a similar tax rebate in 2023.

Eligible taxpayers who filed their state taxes by July 1 will be sent rebates by Oct. 15; they can then expect to receive their funds by the end of that month. Those who received their state tax refund via direct deposit this year should get their rebate direct deposited as well, according to a press release.

All other eligible taxpayers will be sent their rebate via paper check in the mail.

‘[I]t’s your money, not the government's'

"Virginia’s strong job growth, bolstered by business investment commitments of $140 billion, has driven a total of $10 billion in surplus revenue and enabled a record $9 billion in tax relief," Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. "This fall’s tax rebate reflects a simple truth: it’s your money, not the government’s."

"It is our shared responsibility to ensure that the vast majority of these funds are returned to Virginians while providing record funding for key priorities," Secretary of Finance, Stephen Cummings, added. "That’s exactly what we’re doing."

If an eligible taxpayer owes money to Virginia Tax or another state or local agency, their rebate will be used to satisfy that debt, the press release states. If the rebate isn't enough to cover the full amount of debt owed, the eligible taxpayer will be sent a letter explaining how the rebate was used and how much they still owe the government.

Filers can check if they're eligible for this rebate here, starting Thursday.