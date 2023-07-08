Expand / Collapse search

Electric construction board in Montgomery County hacked to display racist message

Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - An electronic sign board in a construction zone near Brookeville Road and George Avenue, was hacked, and a racist message was displayed Saturday morning around 6:47 a.m. in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls about the board displaying a racist message. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and discovered the sign board intended for construction safety messages had been hacked into. 

Officers erased the message and the sign was removed. 

Featured

Maryland teen murdered in Puerto Rico
article

Maryland teen murdered in Puerto Rico

A teenager from Maryland was murdered in Puerto Rico during a tragic evening shooting on a beach near the Casa Cuba club in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico.