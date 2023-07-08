Electric construction board in Montgomery County hacked to display racist message
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - An electronic sign board in a construction zone near Brookeville Road and George Avenue, was hacked, and a racist message was displayed Saturday morning around 6:47 a.m. in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls about the board displaying a racist message. Patrol officers arrived on the scene and discovered the sign board intended for construction safety messages had been hacked into.
Officers erased the message and the sign was removed.
