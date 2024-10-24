Electric bills in Virginia expected to rise as energy demand hits historic levels: Dominion

article

Dominion Energy has submitted its annual long-term plan to state leaders, predicting a rise in energy bills for consumers across Virginia over the coming years.

According to the plan, residents can expect their power bills to increase by at least 2.7 percent annually through 2039, as the utility works to meet growing demand.

The power company reports that energy demand in Virginia is rising faster than at any time since World War II, with demand expected to double over the next 15 years. Dominion Energy says the predicted rate increase, though noticeable, will still be below the rate of inflation.

"Power demand in Virginia is growing at higher levels than at any time since World War II," said Dominion Energy spokesperson Jeremy Slayton. "Since demand will double, we need to generate twice as much power to serve our customers. No single power source will get the job done. We need all of the above."

The surge in power usage is partly driven by the rapid expansion of data centers, particularly in areas like Loudoun County. These centers, which require substantial energy, have sparked concerns among some residents who believe they are contributing to rising consumer costs.

Dominion's plan includes steps to expand its energy resources but emphasizes that this is a long-term document, not a proposal for immediate projects.

None of these projects are in the approval process or the permitting process, Slayton clarified.

The plan, submitted annually to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, outlines Dominion's forecast that its residential rates will remain among the most affordable in the country, currently 14 percent below the national average.

The company serves nearly 3 million customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

"For that very modest increase in their power bill, our customers are getting a lot of value—the largest and fastest-growing clean energy fleet and more reliable power," Slayton added.

The average monthly power bill for Dominion Energy customers currently stands at $142.