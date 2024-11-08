Election security efforts praised as voting proceeds smoothly

Despite concerns over potential election disruptions, the recent presidential election unfolded with minimal interference, marking a significant milestone in U.S. election security.

James Turgal, Vice President of Global Advisory and Cyber Risk at Optiv Security, joined "The Final 5 with Jim Lokay" to break down what went right and what lessons can be drawn for the future.

"By and large, [the election] proceeded without interference," said host Jim Lokay, referencing fears of foreign interference or cyberattacks. Turgal credited extensive post-2020 reforms for the smooth process.

"Out of the chaos of 2020 came a lot of positive things," he said. "Our equipment was upgraded, procedures were tightened, audits improved, and defenses against both internal and external threats were hardened."

Turgal emphasized the importance of decentralization in ensuring election security across the country’s 50 states and multiple jurisdictions. "Imagine the enterprise," he explained.

"You’ve got tens of thousands of polling places, hundreds of thousands of officials, and millions of voters. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution." Instead, states and counties developed tailored response plans, backup procedures, and mitigation strategies to prepare for potential disruptions.

Lokay noted reports of bomb threats targeting polling places, which were swiftly traced to Russian actors. Turgal highlighted the rapid and transparent response by law enforcement and private sector partners.

"Everyone was connected," he said. "They identified the source quickly and informed the public. You’ve never seen that level of public-private cooperation during an election before."

Looking ahead, Turgal warned that the threat landscape remains dynamic.

"The FBI and its partners took down numerous malicious domains from Russia, North Korea, and Iran in the lead-up to this election," he said. "That was just the beginning. We’ll continue to face attempted disruptions, and it’s crucial to learn from each event."

Turgal stressed the importance of ongoing evaluations, known as "hot washes," to assess performance and identify areas for improvement.

"We’re always looking back to see how we handled situations and how we can do better," he said.