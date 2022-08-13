Election officials certify results in democratic primary for Montgomery Co. Executive

Election officials in Montgomery County have certified election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive, and according to a tally incumbent Marc Elrich is the primary winner.

According to the Maryland's Board of Election website, incumbent County Executive Marc Elrich now leads candidate David Blair by 35 votes.

The website says that Marc Elrich received 55,497 votes (39.2 percent), while Blair received 55,462 votes (39.17 percent). In total, 141,581 votes were cast for the four candidates in the democratic primary.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections held a meeting Saturday and officially certified the vote. They say the state will certify the vote on Monday.

Despite the certification, the results will not be official yet as Blair has indicated he will be requesting a recount.

This is the second straight tight race Elrich and Blair have run against each other. In 2018, just 77 votes gave Elrich the victory.

Saturday's certification comes after Board of Election officials found 102 provisional ballots on Friday that had not been counted forcing them to delay certifying the vote. Prior to the county of those votes Elrich held a 42 vote lead in the race.

If the results hold, Elrich will face Reardon Sullivan in November. Sullivan beat out Shelly Skolnick in the Republican primary.