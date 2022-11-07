2022 Midterm election night deals and events in D.C.

Midterm elections kick off Tuesday, November 8. But once the results start rolling in (polls close in D.C. at 8pm), no one says you have to watch from your living room couch.

After you cast your ballot, head to these bars and restaurants for events, deals, and to watch the results trickle in with your fellow Washingtonians.

Shaw's Tavern

Shaw's Tavern is hosting an Election Night Watch Party Tuesday night at 7pm. Taco Tuesday specials start even earlier at 5pm, and election results will be up on all of their TV's.

Hellbender Beer

Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America is hosting an Election Night Watch Party at Hellbender Brewing Company. Metro DC DSA has been campaigning to pass Initiative 82, which would affect how tipped workers are paid minimum wage.

"We'll hang out, watch local and national election results, and hear from chapter members who have been leading the charge this election cycle," according to the event page.

Union Pub

Union Pub in Capitol Hill is giving out a pint of free beer to the first 200 stickered voters starting at 4pm, so hold on to your "I Voted" sticker! Fans of Union Pub voted on Twitter last week to elect Bell's Two-Hearted Ale as the free beer of choice. If you're not a fan of Bell's Two-Hearted Ale, fret not. Election Day specials also include $1 off tequila and $5 margaritas.

Fight Club

Fight Club is hosting an "Election Night Eat & Drink Your Feelings" party, with election results on their projectors and televisions. Happy hour will continue all night and all apps are 15% off.

Union Oyster Bar

Karim Marshall, candidate for DC Council At- Large, is hosting an Election Night Watch Party at Union Oyster Bar. Food and drinks will be provided.

Register for the event here.

Hook Hall

Hook Hall in Park View will be open late until midnight on Tuesday, showing results on a giant big-screen TV. If you bring your "I Voted" sticker, you'll receive a discounted Hook Hall lager or glass of house wine for $5.

Boundary Stone

Don't miss an opportunity to show off your knowledge with special Election Night Trivia at Boundary Stone in Bloomingdale. Trivia starts at 7pm.

Happy hour drink deals start at 5pm and include $5 DC Brau and $6 draft Old Fashioneds and Manhattans.

Mercy Me

Get a free Applejack Sour cocktail by showing your "I Voted" sticker from 4pm to 10pm at Mercy Me in the West End.