Eggo Waffles launches brunch drink in time for National Waffle Day

Eggo Waffles wants to add a twist for your breakfast with a new drink.

The company is teaming up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch "Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream" just in time for National Waffle Day.

The companies said the innovation contains 20% alc/vo, and you must be 21 years or older to purchase.

Want to know how it tastes? The drink is a blend "of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon" with liqueur.

And of course, you can pair the drink with Eggo waffles.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods said in a news release. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."

"Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we're thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin' Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round," Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. added.

The drink will be available at select retailers nationwide as well as online in select states.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.