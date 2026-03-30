Education Department opens investigation after sex assaults at Fairfax High

The Brief The Department of Education is investigating Fairfax County schools after an 18-year-old student, Israel Flores Ortiz, was accused of groping multiple female students at Fairfax High School. Ortiz faces multiple assault and battery charges, is being held without bond, and ICE has filed a detainer, identifying him as an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador. The case has sparked broader criticism from federal officials about policies in Northern Virginia schools, with the DOE signaling wider concerns beyond this incident.



The Department of Education is opening an investigation in Fairfax County after an 18-year-old illegal immigrant was accused of groping multiple students at Fairfax High School.

The backstory:

On March 5, the City of Fairfax Police were alerted by Fairfax High School about reports of multiple assaults at Fairfax High School.

Their investigation revealed an adult male student assaulted numerous female juvenile victims. Police issued an arrest warrant and Israel Flores Ortiz turned himself in on March 7.

After the arrest of Flores Ortiz, additional victims have come forward. After further investigation, four additional counts of Assault and Battery were obtained and served on Flores Ortiz on March 25, 2026.

Flores Ortiz is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Department of Homeland Security says he's an illegal immigrant from El Salvador and came to the U.S. in 2024. ICE says it's filed a detainer on Flores Ortiz.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Department of Homeland Security said, "We are calling on Fairfax County to honor our detainer to ensure this violent criminal is removed from our country so he can never claim another victim again."

Flores Ortiz has his next court appearance on April 9.

What they're saying:

The Department of Education also called out other schools in Northern Virginia, including Arlington Public Schools after the trial against Richard Cox, a registered sex offender charged with touching himself in girls' locker rooms, was paused.

"Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology, race-based admissions systems, far-Left indoctrination, and unlawful discrimination has inflicted immeasurable harm on our students. It must stop," said the DOE in a post on X.