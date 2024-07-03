Eddie Murphy returns to his roots in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ streaming on Netflix

Actor Eddie Murphy gears up for another showdown in Los Angeles with the fourth entry in the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ franchise.

FOX 5 DC’s Kevin McCarthy sat down with the acclaimed actor and comedian to talk about the film and the importance of iconic theme music for iconic characters.

"I think it’s fly to have some theme music that you can play, and you know I’m coming out," Murphy said.

The actor continued by comparing the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ tune to other famous theme songs.

"Black James Bond? I have Axel Foley, and he has theme music and everything," Murphy said.

He also joked about the effectiveness of playing theme music during his own funeral, specifically being lowered to the ground with the ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ theme playing.

Murphy stars in the fourth film in the franchise, which debuted on Netflix July 3. It follows Axel Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life is threatened.

What’s up next for Murphy? He’s starring in a new film with Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson that finished shooting, along with "Shrek 5" which is still in development.