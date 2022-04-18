Taxi driver takes passenger to hospital after several shots fired at vehicle in Annapolis: police

A taxi driver drove a passenger to the hospital after the passenger was shot while sitting in the vehicle on Easter Sunday in Annapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at Riva Road and Hearne Roade around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. As the taxi approached the intersection, several gunshots struck the vehicle and the victim. The 22-year-old male victim was a passenger in a taxi.

The taxi driver, who was not injured, immediately drove to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, where the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.