A 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled a southwest Virginia town early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck Independence, Virginia around 5:25 a.m.

The USGS said the quake was felt in a cluster around the town which is close to the border of North Carolina.

No damage was reported.

Earlier this month a small earthquake in Sykesville, Maryland was felt in the Washington, D.C. region.