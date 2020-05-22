Early voting now underway in the District

Early voting is now underway in the District.

Twenty voting centers are now open across the city for people who want to vote in person or drop off an absentee ballot.

Election leaders are urging voters to come in at specific times – depending on the first letter in your last name.

People can also cast ballots through Primary Day on June 2.

The D.C. Board of Elections broke down some of the special rules via Twitter:

Vote Centers open Friday, May 22 - June 1, 8:30 am - 7 pm except on Election Day, June 2. On June 2, all Vote Centers will be open from 7 am - 8 pm. All Vote Centers will be closed to observe Memorial Day on May 25.

In order to minimize lines and reduce the number of voters in the Vote Centers, voting officials are asking residents to observe staggered voting using the first letter of their last names.

Voters whose last names begin with A-L will vote from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters whose last names begin with M-Z will vote from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on alternating days.

Significant Social Distancing will be enforced at all Vote Centers, at all times. Only 10 voters will be allowed to enter the Vote Center at any time. Line markers will be placed six feet apart on the ground outside.

For additional details, consult the DC Board of Elections’ online voting guide.

For information on Voting Centers in the District, click here.

