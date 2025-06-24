Early voting begins in Virginia 11th District special election for Connolly's seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Democrats begin voting Tuesday in Virginia's 11th Congressional District to choose a replacement candidate for the seat once held by the late Rep. Gerry Connolly.
What we know:
Ten Democrats are running in the special election primary:
- Amy Roma
- Irene Shin
- Stella G. Pekarsky
- Leo J. Martinez Nucete
- James R. Walkinshaw
- Candice Bennett
- Amy Papanu
- Dan Lee
- Dr. Priya Punnoose
- Ross William Branstetter IV
Fairfax Supervisor James Walkinshaw – who was endorsed by Connolly before he died – and State Senator Stella Pekarsky appear to be the leading candidates as voting gets underway.
The Democratic nominee will face a Republican candidate and any Independent candidates in a special election on Sept. 9.
How to vote
Early voting is from June 24 to June 28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center.
A one-day "firehouse primary" is on Saturday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 17 locations around the 11th District.
What is a firehouse primary?
A firehouse primary is a "party-organized nomination event," according to Fairfax County. The political party, and not public election officials, sets its own rules, locations and hours.
Dig deeper:
Special elections in Virginia must be held on Tuesdays and cannot be held less than 55 days before a primary or general election, according to state law. With Virginia electing a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on Nov. 4, Gov. Glenn Youngkin chose the latest possible Tuesday for the special election within the allotted timeframe.