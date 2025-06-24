Early voting begins in Virginia 11th District special election for Connolly's seat

The Brief Democrats begin voting Tuesday to pick a nominee for Virginia’s 11th Congressional District following the death of Rep. Gerry Connolly. Ten Democrats are running, with Fairfax Supervisor James Walkinshaw and State Sen. Stella Pekarsky emerging as frontrunners. A firehouse primary will be held June 28 ahead of the special election on Sept. 9.



Democrats begin voting Tuesday in Virginia's 11th Congressional District to choose a replacement candidate for the seat once held by the late Rep. Gerry Connolly.

What we know:

Ten Democrats are running in the special election primary:

Fairfax Supervisor James Walkinshaw – who was endorsed by Connolly before he died – and State Senator Stella Pekarsky appear to be the leading candidates as voting gets underway.

The Democratic nominee will face a Republican candidate and any Independent candidates in a special election on Sept. 9.

How to vote

Early voting is from June 24 to June 28 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center.

A one-day "firehouse primary" is on Saturday, June 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 17 locations around the 11th District.

What is a firehouse primary?

A firehouse primary is a "party-organized nomination event," according to Fairfax County. The political party, and not public election officials, sets its own rules, locations and hours.

Dig deeper:

Special elections in Virginia must be held on Tuesdays and cannot be held less than 55 days before a primary or general election, according to state law. With Virginia electing a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on Nov. 4, Gov. Glenn Youngkin chose the latest possible Tuesday for the special election within the allotted timeframe.