Early morning rain will give way to clearer skies today in the DC area

A wet, cloudy start to the day in the D.C. area and you’ll see the rain if you are an early riser, most of it lingering from last night into the pre-dawn hours.

Don’t be dismayed - skies will clear quickly this morning and it will lead to enjoying sunshine for the rest of the day.

Along with the sun get ready for some gusty winds.

A cool Northwest wind will pick up at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph so it will feel quite chilly.

The nighttime lows dip to the 30s for the next couple of nights and Tuesday will be another day of sunshine until another frontal system brings changes to the weather pattern by Wednesday.

