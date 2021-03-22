Early morning house fire in Prince George’s County damages home in Clinton

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Prince George's County.

The fire was reported around 5:51 a.m. at a single-family home in the 11100 block of Tippett Road in Clinton, Maryland.

Authorities say all occupants are accounted for. The investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.