Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a home in Prince George's County Friday.

The fire was reported around 1:42 a.m. in the 9300 block of Annapolis Road in the Lanham area.

Officials say fire was showing through the roof of the single-family home when they arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.