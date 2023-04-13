E-scooter blamed for Montgomery County house fire that displaced 12 people

Official say heavy flames that scorched a townhome in Montgomery County on Thursday morning were sparked by a popular toy.

Firefighters responded to the 7700 block of Hiawatha Lane near Crabbs Branch Way in Derwood around 8 a.m. for reports of fire in the basement.

First responders encountered heavy flames and smoke pouring from the house.

Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO

All occupants were able to safely escape the structure, and no injuries were reported.

Later on Thursday, fire investigators announced that an e-scooter sparked the fire. Fire officials say the device was charging when it ignited some combustible materials being kept nearby.

Fortunately, the residents were quickly alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms.

The flames left 12 people displaced, including five kids and two adults from the house that caught fire, and five adults who lived next door.

The damage to the house is estimated to be more than $650,000.