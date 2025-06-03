Dupont Circle to remain open for Pride after NPS cancels plan to close park

article

Less than 24 hours after announcing plans to close Dupont Circle park during Pride, it seems the park will remain open this weekend.

The backstory:

NPS said the plan to close Dupont Circle park over WorldPride was to prevent vandalism and destruction seen during previous Pride weekends.

During Pride weekend in 2023, the Dupont Circle fountain was vandalized, causing $175,000 in damages.

"We recognize that World Pride is a significant event, and we are committed to supporting a safe celebration for all," NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst said. "We ask for the public’s cooperation and understanding as we take this necessary step to keep the community and visitors safe and protect one of D.C.’s most treasured public spaces."

The decision was also made in response to President Donald Trump's Executive Order on Protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues, and Combating Recent Criminal Violence.

"That order calls for federal agencies to take proactive steps to protect historic and cultural resources on public lands, particularly where there is a demonstrated risk of damage or unlawful activity," said Litterst.

What's next:

The move to close Dupont Circle park, which is located in the middle of the historic LGBTQ+ neighborhood, drew criticism from local leaders.

Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker posted on social media that the decision to close the park had been rescinded.