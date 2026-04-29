'This is a crisis': Dupont Circle business owners say construction is impacting business

The Brief Dupont Circle business owners expressed concern that the Connecticut Avenue Deckover construction is threatening the survival of their respective stores at the District Department of Transportation budget oversight hearing on Monday morning. Business owners, in their testimony, cited limited customer access, a drop in foot traffic, visibility reduction, revenue loss and more. Dupont Circle Business Improvement District is requesting an additional $2 million from the Committee on Transportation and the Environment.



Dupont Circle business owners expressed concern on Monday that the Connecticut Avenue Deckover construction – a project to build a plaza over parts of Connecticut Avenue – is threatening the survival of their respective stores.

To remedy claims of financial loss by local businesses, Dupont Circle Business Improvement District is requesting an additional $2 million from the Committee on Transportation and the Environment to keep Dupont Circle businesses open.

Featured article

At the hearing, business owners cited limited customer access, a drop in foot traffic, visibility reduction and a significant revenue collapse since the construction.

"This is not a slowdown. This is a crisis," said Mihye Yoon's, owner of Bibibop Asian Grill in Dupont Circle at the District Department of Transportation budget oversight hearing on Monday morning.

Edward Camacho, owner of Rosemarino D'Italia, echoed the same sentiment.

"Revenue is down 25-35% since construction started, and we’ve had to cut our staff hours by 30-40% due to the lack of foot traffic," Camacho's testimony said.

Aside from Yoon and Camacho, eight other business owners testified at the hearing with similar complaints.

(District Department of Transportation)

The backstory:

The Deckover Project is a two-year transformation by DDOT to redesign a part of Connecticut Avenue into a public plaza to create a green open space with seating and pedestrian paths.

The project will build the multi-use public space over the Connecticut Avenue underpass between Q Street NW and DuPont Circle.

According to DDOT's project overview, this will enhance the quality of life for residents and sustain the environment, while increasing safety through planning and engineering solutions.