Dump truck driver flees scene after crash in Damascus, police say
DAMASCUS, Md. - Authorities say the driver of a dump truck fled the scene of a crash Thursday morning in Montgomery County.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO
The crash happened along Ridge Road near Bloom Drive in the Damascus area and involved the dump truck and another vehicle.
Officials say one person was transported after being trapped.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.