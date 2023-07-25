Dumfries woman charged with assault of law enforcement officer following Jiffy Lube fight

Police arrested and charged an adult-woman for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, assault, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication.

According to police, a fight broke out in the parking area of Jiffy Lube Live over the weekend. The accused, 30-year-old Sabrina Louise King, was observed by police pulling another woman to the ground by her hair before she was subsequently detained by officers and escorted to the booking area.

While being processed, King proceeded to kick the officer multiple times. No injuries were reported.

The 34-year-old victim involved in the fight was not a stranger to King.

A bond has been set for $10,000.