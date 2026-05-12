Dumfries rehab center employee accused in alleged sexual assaults of patients

The Brief Jasbert Curtis Fitchett Jr. is charged with four counts of sexual battery, according to police. Investigators say four women were inappropriately touched by Fitchett. The alleged assaults took place at Mainspring Recovery Center in Dumfries.



Police in Prince William County are investigating a series of alleged sexual assaults that occurred at a drug and alcohol rehab center.

What we know:

Investigators with the Prince William County Police Department announced the May 8 arrest of Jasbert Fitchett Jr. on Tuesday, saying he's responsible for sexual assaults that occurred at Mainspring Recovery Center in Dumfries between December 29, 2025, and January 12, 2026.

Officials said Fitchett was a staff member at Mainspring, which bills itself as "Virginia's Most Trusted Rehab" on its website.

Four women accuse Fitchett of inappropriately touching them, according to police, who added that the victims were receiving services at the center.

Fitchett is now charged with four counts of sexual battery.

What they're saying:

"It is very concerning to us. The center is a recovery center, and so these women that went there were in a vulnerable position, and so it’s very unfortunate that the accused [allegedly] used a position of power to assault these women," Prince WIlliam County Police Department Sgt. Erin Noble said in a statement provided to FOX 5 D.C.

Neither Fitchett nor officials at Mainspring immediately responded to FOX 5 D.C.'s requests for comment.