The Brief Dumfries meeting to discuss Flock license plate reader cameras. Town installing eight‑camera automated system to assist law enforcement. Residents raising concerns over privacy and data retention.



The Town of Dumfries is holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss its controversial Flock license plate reader cameras.

The town is installing an eight‑camera automated system to assist law enforcement. Five cameras are already in place, with three more scheduled to be installed this week.

Dumfries to hold meeting on Flock camera rollout

RELATED: 8 new Flock cameras to launch in Prince William County, sparking privacy concerns

Police say the technology can help curb crime, but many residents are raising concerns about privacy and how long data will be retained.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Dumfries to hold meeting on Flock camera rollout