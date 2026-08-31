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Man caught peeping outside woman's home in Arlington arrested: police

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia
Published August 31, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A woman reported a suspicious man looking into her home in Arlington on Sunday afternoon.
    • Responding officers quickly located a suspect near the scene.
    • Jose Campos Rivera was taken into custody without incident and officially charged with peeping.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Police arrested a 37-year-old Arlington man on peeping charges after a woman reported seeing him looking into her home this weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard around 1:41 p.m. Sunday following a report of a suspicious person. 

A woman was inside her residence when police say she observed a man allegedly peering through a window in broad daylight.

A short time later, a man matching the suspect's description was located near the scene of the incident.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Campos Rivera, was taken into custody without incident and charged with peeping.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the city of Arlington.

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