Man caught peeping outside woman's home in Arlington arrested: police

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The Brief A woman reported a suspicious man looking into her home in Arlington on Sunday afternoon. Responding officers quickly located a suspect near the scene. Jose Campos Rivera was taken into custody without incident and officially charged with peeping.



Police arrested a 37-year-old Arlington man on peeping charges after a woman reported seeing him looking into her home this weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard around 1:41 p.m. Sunday following a report of a suspicious person.

A woman was inside her residence when police say she observed a man allegedly peering through a window in broad daylight.

A short time later, a man matching the suspect's description was located near the scene of the incident.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Campos Rivera, was taken into custody without incident and charged with peeping.