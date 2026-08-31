Man caught peeping outside woman's home in Arlington arrested: police
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ARLINGTON, Va. - Police arrested a 37-year-old Arlington man on peeping charges after a woman reported seeing him looking into her home this weekend.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard around 1:41 p.m. Sunday following a report of a suspicious person.
A woman was inside her residence when police say she observed a man allegedly peering through a window in broad daylight.
A short time later, a man matching the suspect's description was located near the scene of the incident.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Campos Rivera, was taken into custody without incident and charged with peeping.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the city of Arlington.