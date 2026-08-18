8 new Flock cameras to launch in Prince William County, sparking privacy concerns

The Brief Eight new Flock license plate reader cameras will go live in Prince William County in September. Residents and organizations have raised concerns about privacy and surveillance. There are currently 28 Flock cameras in operations across Prince William County.



Eight new controversial Flock license plate reader cameras are preparing to go live in Prince William County, sparking a debate between local police aiming to curb crime and privacy advocates raising concerns about data retention.

Five Flock cameras have already been installed in Dumfries, with three more scheduled for installation before the entire network goes live during the first week of September. The $35,000 project was made possible through a grant.

Outside of Dumfries, there are currently 28 Flock cameras operating across Prince William County.

What we know:

Local leaders and law enforcement officials say the automated cameras serve as an extra layer of safety by helping officers identify stolen vehicles, locate missing or endangered individuals, and track potential crimes and suspects.

Because Dumfries sits adjacent to major thoroughfares like Route 1 and Interstate 95, officials emphasize that the technology will improve collaboration with neighboring police departments across Virginia.

"We just want to purchase a tool that could help us collaborate, with us being located right here off Route 1 right next to I-95," said Dumfries Town Manager Tangela Innis. "Many people travel through the town of Dumfries, so we want to be able to assist with other jurisdictions to be able to find people who may have committed crimes."

Policies to prevent misuse

The deployment comes amid broader headlines of police officers elsewhere facing disciplinary or legal action for using Flock camera networks for personal reasons.

Dumfries Police Chief Vernon Gaylen Jr. said strict guidelines are in place to prevent misuse. He also emphasized that the technology is strictly for official police business.

"It's just making sure people know what we're using them for and also understanding the repercussions if they violate the policy," Chief Gaylen said. "They're police officers, so they should know obviously right from wrong... those Flock cameras are just like any other piece of equipment. It's not for personal use."

Chief Gaylen noted that penalties for violating the department's Flock camera policy will be substantial, including possible termination of employment and criminal prosecution.

ACLU raises privacy concerns

What they're saying:

Despite police safeguards, the technology faces pushback from civil liberties organizations questioning the scope of surveillance.

"There's issues about what data is shared, what data is saved, how long data is saved for... a lot of unknowns," said Alicia Yass, Public Advocacy Director for the ACLU.

According to the ACLU, less than 1% of all vehicles pinged by Flock safety cameras nationwide are actually connected to a crime.

All eight new Dumfries Flock cameras are slated to become fully operational during the first week of September.