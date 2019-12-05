DUI driver hits 6 construction workers on Interstate 66 in Arlington County, police say

article

A driver suspected of driving under the influence struck six construction workers on Interstate 66 early Thursday morning, according to officials.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. within a highway work zone in the westbound lanes of I-66 at Quincy Street in Arlington County.

Authorities said a GMC Yukon struck six highway construction workers. Three people were in the GMC, two of which ran from the scene but were taken into custody quickly, according to officials.

A total of eight people were taken to the hospital, including highway workers and people from the GMC, with injuries ranging from serious to minor, authorities stated.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Officials said the driver of the GMC has been arrested for DUI and that the crash remains under investigation at this time.