Drunk driver hits Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy with canine inside patrol car

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputy was struck by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop on Sunday.

The deputy was conducting a stop around 1:30 a.m. for a vehicle speeding in the area of Route 7 West at the ramp of Battlefield in Leesburg.

While writing a summons to the driver of the speeding vehicle around 1:43 a.m., another vehicle crashed into the patrol vehicle with the deputy and a canine inside, causing damage to the vehicle.

The deputy was able to follow the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. The subject fled the scene at a high speed and eventually stopped. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

Neither the deputy, his canine partner, nor the driver was injured.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Charles Neumeister, 40, of Stephenson, was arrested and charged with Hit & Run, Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated, Eluding and Narcotics Possession.

PHOTO: Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on no bond.