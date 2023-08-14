Drunk driver hits parked car, goes through fence before slamming into Arlington home: police

A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after police say he hit a parked car before going through and fence and eventually slamming into the foundation of a home in Arlington.

Officers were called to 8th Road S. at S. Buchanan Street around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13 for a report of a crash. At the scene, police found a wrecked vehicle driven by 27-year-old Angel Medina Ramirez.

Following an investigation, responding officers said they believed Ramirez was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an unoccupied parked vehicle, crashed through a fence and into the foundation of a home.

Ramirez was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Ramirez was arrested and charged with DUI — third offense — and reckless driving. He was held without bond.