Drivers concerned about someone throwing rocks at cars on busy highway in Southeast D.C.

Someone is allegedly throwing rocks at moving cars on a busy highway in Southeast D.C and people who work and live nearby, want the Metropolitan Police Department to do something about it.

In a string of social media community posts, many drivers who claim to have been driving along 295-S and taking the exit for Malcom X Avenue, are noticing a group of young people on the side of the road, throwing rocks at cars.

"As a driver, as a mom, I shouldn’t have to worry about going and taking that exit at all. I should be able to just take the exit and go home and get my kids out of the car," said Bridgette Byers, who lives on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

"I shouldn’t have to sit close to the steering wheel and look out for somebody throwing stuff at my van, and driving really slow making sure that we are safe and ok."

Byers said the rock-throwing incident happened on Saturday while she had her daughter were in her family van. Byers said there was some damage to the passenger side window of the back seat.

"I was really angry because if the glass was to crack or explode inside of my van, my daughter could have really gotten hurt she could have gotten glass in her eye her mouth and I probably would have to take her to the hospital because it hit really hard," Byers said.

Another woman sent FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan, a picture of a cracked windshield, that was hit over the weekend as well. The woman said she was about to take the exit for Malcom X Avenue on Sunday when an object hit her windshield.

She said she reported the incident to police, and they took her statement but an officer told her that it would be difficult to catch the rock throwers because of the location.

The woman explained, the police told her that if and when the alleged culprits are caught, "not much would happen to them."

The woman said the damage cost her nearly $500 to get her windshield fixed.

In another similar incident, a woman shared with Khan, a picture of several rocks that she said were thrown three times at her car on Aug. 27, while she drove with her husband and their dog in the car. She said the rocks hit the driver's side door and underneath their vehicle.

In an email, she explained, "I did see them (the rock throwers) and watched as they chucked rocks from over the fence and then I hear loud bangs hit our car. We pulled over after getting hit to identify the kids and call the cops, the kids didn’t run away at first, but did when my husband got out of the car while on the phone with the police."

Khan inquired with MPD three times on Wednesday and was told each time, "We are currently looking into your inquiry and will respond as soon as we have information."