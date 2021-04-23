Driver was speeding when his car drove up utility guide wires and became snared: report

article

A driver was speeding in Bristol, Tenn. when his vehicle crossed a roadway then went up utility pole guidewires to become ensnared on Thursday, according to police.

Police say that no one was injured in the incident, but crews spent a considerable amount of time bringing the vehicle down.

Police said some residents were without power during the incident.

The driver, Donald Vincent Williams of Bristol, Va., was reportedly charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and violation of the financial responsibility law.

